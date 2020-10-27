Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa Rugby has launched an investigation after a player died at a tournament - despite the amateur game still being suspended in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vizicelo Zondani died after suffering a serious injury near King William's Town in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Amateur rugby is not permitted in South Africa for the remainder of 2020.

"This is a tragic incident that should never have happened," said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and team-mates of Vizicelo.

"Unfortunately, this goes directly against our Covid-19 guidelines around return to training, as all amateur rugby matches have been suspended for the year due to the pandemic, and all our unions, clubs and other bodies know this.

"This tournament should never have taken place and we will launch a full investigation into the incident, as well as the tournament."