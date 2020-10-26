Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland finally complete their 2020 Six Nations campaign on Saturday, but who should be in the team to face Wales?

Could Finn Russell be reinstated? And what of the double-winning Exeter Chiefs trio of Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray and Sam Skinner? Would you put them straight in after the win over Georgia last Friday?