Lloyd Williams in action for Cardiff Blues against Ospreys' Rhys Webb in August 2020

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams has been called into the Wales squad after being pulled out of the Pro14 match against Munster.

Williams, 30, has not played for Wales since winning his 28th cap against Japan in November 2016.

It is believed he has been summoned as cover for Rhys Webb, who suffered a knock in the 38-21 defeat by France in Paris last Saturday evening.

No player has been released from Wayne Pivac's Wales squad.

Scarlets pair Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy are the other number nines included, with Wales facing Scotland in the final 2020 Six Nations match at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday.

Williams was due to captain Cardiff Blues against Munster in the Pro14 match at Thomond Park on Monday evening.

Lewis Jones stepped up from the bench to start with Jamie Hill moving onto the replacements' bench.

Williams' Cardiff Blues team-mate and namesake Tomos had already been ruled out of Wales autumn campaign with a shoulder injury suffered in August.