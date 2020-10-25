Six Nations 2020: Jack Willis and Jacob Umaga named in England's squad

Jack Willis was voted the Rugby Players' Association players' player of the year earlier in October
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text on BBC Sport website and app
Highlights: Watch on BBC Sport website and app after the match.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis has been rewarded for his outstanding club form with a call-up to the England squad.

Willis's club-mates Jacob Umaga and Dan Robson have also been named in a 36-man squad for England's autumn matches.

Exeter's double-winning lock Jonny Hill has also been selected, but there is no place for Chiefs fly-half Joe Simmonds.

England could seal the Six Nations title with a bonus-point win against Italy on Saturday if the result of France v Ireland goes their way.

Eddie Jones' side will then play four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The game in Rome will be their first fixture in more than seven months after the meeting with the Barbarians last Sunday was called off after several players breached Covid protocols.

"We were obviously disappointed with the postponement of the Barbarians game but we moved to plan B, had a highly competitive training session instead of the match and now we are fully focused on the Italy game and the goal of winning the Six Nations," said Jones.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out through injury, as has club-mate Jack Nowell, while Northampton lock Courtney Lawes and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi are also long-term absentees.

Meanwhile Elliot Daly, George Ford and Joe Marler are also out of the game in Rome, with Ford's absence handing Umaga the chance of a first cap.

"With nine players out injured, it does create some opportunities for the younger guys to show what they can do," added Jones.

Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence, who was set to make his first England appearance against the Barbarians, is one of nine uncapped players in the squad, alongside Umaga, Hill and Willis, Bristol's Max Malins, Gloucester's Ollie Thorley, Bath's Tom Dunn and Beno Obano and Northampton lock David Ribbans.

Wasps duo rewarded

Willis was selected for England's tour of South Africa in 2018, before a serious injury robbed him of a chance of a first cap.

However, the 23-year-old has recovered to play a stand-out role in Wasps' march to the Premiership final in the 2019-2020 season, winning an astonishing 46 turnovers over the course of the campaign, and scooping the Rugby Players' Association Player of the Season award, the Breakthrough Player of the Season award, and the Premiership Rugby Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old Umaga has also enjoyed a fruitful season at his club, usurping All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga as the starting 10 at the Ricoh and winning a call-up to England's Six Nations squad earlier this year.

The son of former Samoa international Mike and nephew of New Zealand great Tana, Umaga has represented England at Under-20s level and now is in line for full international honours.

England squad

Backs: Cokanasiga, Farrell, Furbank, Heinz, Joseph, Lawrence, Malins, Marchant, May, Robson, Slade, Thorley, Umaga, Watson, Youngs.

Forwards: Curry, Dunn, Earl, Ewels, Genge, George, J Hill, T Hill, Itoje, Launchbury, Ludlam, Obano, Ribbans, Singleton, Sinckler, Stuart, Underhill, B Vunipola, M Vunipola, Williams, Willis.

  • A back-row combination of Willis, Underhill and Curry might be interesting??

  • It won’t matter who they call up. There are no English qualified players in the world right now who can save them. Italy stuck 17 points on the usually watertight Irish defence imagine how many they will stick on the porous English defence.

    • custos morum replied:
      Probably 10% of what they'd stick past Wales at the moment.

  • Six scrum-halves you would pick ahead of Will Heinz
    Harry Randall
    Sam Maunder
    Joe Simpson
    Alex Mitchell
    Ben Spencer
    Andy Uren

  • You’d think England fans would be happy that Willis has been called up. Instead, it’s more complaining about who has been selected.

    The curse of having a lot of players to choose from I guess.

  • Umaga is a fine prospect but for every moment of brilliance he makes a stack of mistakes - too many for my liking. Couple of years down the line he will be the real deal but this selection mainly to put Samoa off the scent. Joe Simmonds much the more complete player at present and the best goalkicker in England, including Farrell. Incredibly unlucky not be included

  • From a club perspective the Exeter omissions are both disappointing and great. What fascinates is how other international coaches see the value of what Exeter do
    Dean Mumm, forgotten Waratah lock to 1st choice for Aus in 2015 World Cup
    Nick White, lost at Montpellier, now 1st choice Aus 9
    Thomas Francis, Champ prop now 50 Welsh caps

    Watch for similar for Hidalgo- Clyne & Vermuelen

    England? Nope

    • Sussexfox replied:
      good points well made

  • I'm more bothered by the omission of Sam than Joe S. Am hoping it's to give him a rest. I suspect EJ thinks he's not big/powerful enough for test level. Even though he looks like he's packed on some extra to me. Hoping all this is wrong and he's a part of our back row options going forward.

  • Heinze and Robson picked ahead of Spencer? Ridiculous!!!

    • Jonathan replied:
      Robson has been just as good as Spencer - but youngs and Heinz haven't done anything to warrant a spot in the squad

  • The Simmonds brothers will be in the squad after the Italy game they have just done the double need time to recover?

    • Bob replied:
      Maybe, but Jonny Hill put in a hell of a shift with Williams and they are there.

  • I am sure that EJ will pick a very (world cup 2019) ish looking side, as for the new boys might be lucking to sew 2 max and possible not the best 2 either!

  • When will people get it that Exeter May be a winning team but as a whole - it doesn’t make their individual players international quality - and are they seriously telly me that Mr Rowe isn’t up to some dubious financial tricks and just hasn’t got caught yet -

  • forgot to mention Luke cd not in the team , probably the best pick at hooker at the moment in the world

    • Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Nowell and Cowan-Dickie are both injured and require surgery.

  • Strong looking squad but strange not to have both Simmond's in there based on form.
    Pack looks very strong would love to see J Hill along side Itoje in the locks. Loose forwards selection will be interesting especially at 8, will it be Billy or Curry? with Willis and Underhill either side. Hopefully get to see Lawrence at centre too.
    Just good to see new caps just maybe not enough though.

    • usurp4 replied:
      Earl at 8

  • This is rubbish , exeter win the double and their are only 3 players in the england squad. No nowell, simmonds brothers, maunder, devoto, ben moon, alec hepburn.

    • Mark replied:
      nowell is injured

  • Umaga was woeful at the weekend.

    • Bob replied:
      He looks good on the highlights. Too many mistakes in his game at the moment.

  • Interesting squad with quite a few new names but one or two admissions who I felt deserved a call up.Simmonds Bros should be there especially.Would have liked to see a young scrum half Heinz offers nothing but I suppose change has to come slowly and the competition in a lot of positions is quite fierce.Just surprised at the lack of Exeter players,and only 1 from Sale,probably to many Saffies.

  • Neither Simmonds seems odd omission to me. Afraid I have seen nothing from Furbank to suggest he is remotely international class. Also seems strange to have both Youngs and Heinz. Would have had one of them for experience but not both. Still, what do I know.

    • Route1 replied:
      Furbank ! Another waste of a cap

  • Ireland won’t get the result they need in Paris after France comprehensively humped Wales on Saturday.

    A lack of warm up and many new faces may see England scrape the 4 tries they need to secure the title.

    France beat Ireland
    Scotland beat Wales
    England beat Italy and retain title

    IMHO

    • Sammy the Scenter replied:
      France looked rusty to begin with, but when they got going, boy, terrific performance. Won't be the same France team next weekend though. Georgia and Italy were well off the pace, missing their solitary decent player. It doesn't really matter which of them is in the 6N, they're doomed to be cannon fodder.

      Wales flattered to deceive in the first 20 minutes, but also looked short of match fitness.

