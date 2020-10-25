Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was the subject of Bernard Le Roux's alleged act of foul play

France's Bernard Le Roux has been cited for an alleged act of foul play during Saturday's Test against Wales in Paris.

The South African-born lock appeared to lead with his forearm as he challenged Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the 19th minute of France's 38-21 win.

The 31-year-old has been charged with "striking with the arm" and faces a disciplinary hearing on 27 October.

A ban would rule Le Roux out of their delayed Six Nations finale with Ireland on 31 October, also in Paris.

Ireland will travel to the Stade de France knowing a bonus-point win against France would ensure they become Six Nations champions, after thrashing Italy 50-17 in Dublin on Saturday.

If Le Roux is found guilty and depending on the length of any ban, the Racing 92 player could also miss France's Autumn Nations Cup campaign in November where they face Fiji, Scotland and Italy in the pool stage.