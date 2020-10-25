Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have won the 2020 Women's Six Nations with one game to play after France failed to beat Scotland.

France needed to win their final two games to stand any chance of catching England but conceded a late converted try to draw 13-13 with Scotland.

England, who last played in March when they thrashed Wales 66-7, have won all four of their games in the disrupted 2020 championship.

They can complete back-to-back Grand Slams if they win in Italy next Sunday.

