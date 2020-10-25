Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Holland has not featured in either of Munster's opening two wins

Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Monday, 26 October Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Live score and match report on the BBC Sport website & app

Lock Billy Holland will captain Munster in his first appearance of the season as the province host Conference B leaders Cardiff Blues on Monday.

Johann van Graan makes nine changes from the side that defeated Edinburgh in Limerick two weeks ago with a sizeable contingent away on international duty.

It is a similar story for Blues with the visitors making six changes for the top of the table meeting in Conference B, with both sides having won their opening two matches.

Five of Blues' changes come in the pack as Kristian Dacey and Dmitri Arhip join Corey Domachowski in the front row.

Ben Murphy and Rory Thornton form a new pairing at lock while James Ratti is named at blindside flanker.

The only change in the backs sees Aled Summerhill replace Welsh international Josh Adams on the right wing.

Having claimed a bonus-point win over Connacht two weeks ago, Blues top Conference B on nine points with Munster one back in second.

After training with the Ireland squad in the build-up to the return of the Six Nations, Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley are again named to start.

Wycherley's younger brother Josh is in line to make his debut having been promoted from the Academy and named among the replacements.

Calvin Nash will make his first appearance of the season on the wing while James Cronin, Kevin O'Byrne, and Stephen Archer form a new front row.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Goggin, Scannell, Sweetnam; Healy, Casey; Cronin, O'Byrne, Archer, F Wycherley, Holland; O'Donoghue, Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Marshall, J Wycherley, Salanoa, Kleyn, Cloete, McCarthy, Hanrahan, de Allende.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Summerhill, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Amos; Evans, Williams; Domachowski, Dacey, Arhip, Murphy, Thornton, Ratti, Botham, Robinson.

Replacements: Lewis, Thyer, Andrews, Moore, Lawrence, Jones, Tovey, Smith.