Vickii Cornborough was one of Harlequins five try-scorers against Exeter

Harlequins, Saracens and Loughborough Lightning maintained their 100% starts to the Premier 15s season.

Quins stayed top of the table after the third round of matches by beating Exeter Chiefs 33-14.

Reigning champions Saracens are second after thrashing DMP Durham Sharks 72-0, and Loughborough, who held on to beat Bristol Bears 12-5, are third.

In Saturday's other game, Wasps beat Worcester Warriors 22-7.

The match between Sale Sharks and Gloucester-Hartpury, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed on Friday after seven Sale players tested positive for coronavirus.

Leaders Harlequins scored three tries in the first 20 minutes against Exeter, with Sarah Beckett, Shaunagh Brown and Vickii Cornborough touching down before Lagi Tuima secured a bonus point before half-time.

Lucy Packer added Quins' fifth but the visitors finished well with tries from Olivia Demerchant and debutant Kayleigh Armstrong.

Sarries had six try-scorers in their win over Durham. Tamara Taylor, Deborah Fleming and Emma Uren scored twice and Poppy Cleall, Hannah Casey and Rocky Clark also went over.

Loughborough's 12 points came in the first 10 minutes - Lark Davies and Emma Hardy crossed for tries - but it was enough to beat Bristol, despite Kyara Martin marking her return after 18 months with a try late on.

Heather Kerr, Hannah West and Ellie Kildunne's were on the scoresheet for Wasps in their victory against Worcester.