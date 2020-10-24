Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ringrose sustained the injury attempting to charge down Edoardo Padovani's kick in the first half

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose is likely to miss the rest of Ireland's autumn fixtures after breaking his jaw in his side's Six Nations win over Italy.

The Leinsterman will miss four to six weeks after colliding with Edoardo Padovani's knee as he tried to block the Italian wing's clearing kick midway through the first half in Dublin.

He was replaced by Robbie Henshaw and will now miss Ireland's trip to Paris next week, where they can win the Six Nations with a bonus-point victory over France.

The 25-year-old had enjoyed a lively start to the game, impressing during a 10 minute stint at scrum-half while Conor Murray was in the sin-bin.

"We're gutted for him, he's contributed so much over the last 10 days," said head coach Andy Farrell.

"He's been fantastic in his leadership and he was a big part of the reason why we got what we wanted out of today."

While Henshaw could well partner Bundee Aki in next week's Six Nations finale, Ireland's other option at outside centre is Munster's Chris Farrell who last featured for Ireland in their World Cup defeat by Japan last September.