Cardiff Blues wing Hallam Amos has scored six tries in 22 Wales internationals since making his debut in 2013

Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Mon, 26 Oct Kick-off: 20.15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues and Wales wing Hallam Amos has revealed how his medical studies have helped give him some perspective on life in rugby.

As well as focusing on his rugby career, former Dragons player Amos is training to be a doctor.

"It gives me perspective," the 26-year-old said.

"Some other boys can't see the wood from the trees and get down if it's not going well in rugby."

Amos recalled a dramatic incident last week, when his fortunes in a training session were quickly put one to side.

"On Tuesday we trained in the morning. It sometimes it goes well, sometimes it doesn't," he explained.

"That afternoon I was in GP surgery and I had a guy have a heart attack on me. We had to call an ambulance, resuscitate him in surgery and then get him to hospital.

"It does put into perspective the trials and tribulations of rugby and (shows) that there is a real world out there."

Amos did not make the current Wales squad, with Josh Adams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny and Ioan Lloyd preferred in the back three area by Wayne Pivac.

"For me it's just about getting game-time," said Amos.

"I had a knee operation before lockdown and it's been about getting on the pitch and getting consistency.

"Over my 10 years in rugby I've had a few injuries and it takes a few games to get back. I don't look at the external things. I like to use my own motivation."

Amos will be looking to impress in the first Monday night match of the Pro14 season against Munster at Thomond Park.

"We haven't lost as many to the national side as usual or as we would have liked, but it means we have guys ready to go out in Munster," he said.

"It's exciting. Munster are obviously a strong side and, traditionally as well as now, are one of the best in the league. It will be tough, but that's why we play the game.

"They might not have the usual home crowd advantage because of Covid restrictions so it's a big opportunity for us."