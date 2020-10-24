Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edinburgh centre Chris Dean returns for the hosts on Sunday

Pro14: Edinburgh v Connacht Venue : Murrayfield Stadium Date: Sun, 25 Oct Kick-off: 19:35 BST

With 17 players unavailable due to injury or international selection, Edinburgh field a largely inexperienced side at home to Connacht in the Pro14.

Jack Blain makes his first start at Murrayfield from full-back.

Lock Andrew Davidson and back-row duo Ally Miller and Mesulame Kunavula are also included as the hosts make 12 changes from a 25-23 loss at Munster.

Connacht have six players making their first starts of the season, including number eight Abraham Papali'i.

The visitors, who beat Glasgow on the opening weekend before losing away to Cardiff Blues, go with a new-look half-back partnership of Conor Fitzgerald and Caolin Blade, while there is a place in the second row for Eoghan Masterson.

"Having seven players away on international duty is a great situation for Connacht Rugby and it also provides an opportunity for others to step up and look to fill those vacancies over the next period of time," said head coach Andy Friend.

"We've still got a core group of experienced players to select from within the squad, so I'm really happy with the depth that we're building."

Edinburgh have an all-South African front row, with WP Nel joined by Pierre Schoeman and Mike Willemse, while there is also experience in midfield with James Johnstone and Chris Dean forming the centre partnership.

Half-back pairing Nic Groom and Jaco van der Walt keep their places and there is a first appearance since February for lock Lewis Carmichael.

"We've had a bit of time to take stock after the opening two rounds and we've had a good, solid week of preparation," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We're proud of our home record and the squad we've selected will be desperate to impress and make sure we come away with a positive result."

Edinburgh: Blain, Sau, Johnstone, Dean, Farndale, Van der Walt, Groom; Schoeman, Willemse, Nel Carmichael, Davidson, Bradbury, Miller, Kunavula.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, McCallum, Hodgson, Boyle, Pyrgos, Chamberlain, Taylor.

Connacht: Porch, Arnold, Farrell, Daly, Wootton, Fitzgerald, Blade, Buckley, Delahunt, Aungier, Masterson, Thornbury, Boyle, Butler, Papali'i.

Replacements: Murphy, McAllister, Robertson-McCoy, Prendergast, Oliver, Reilly, Robb, O'Halloran.