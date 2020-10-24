Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sam Carter and Jordi Murphy are among six players restored to Ulster's pack

Pro14: Ulster v Dragons Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Lock Sam Carter will captain Ulster as the province look for their third straight Pro14 win of the new season when they host Dragons on Sunday.

Louis Ludik is the only change from the backline that beat Ospreys last Friday.

With a number of players linking up with the Welsh squad, Dragons boss Dean Ryan makes seven changes to the side that defeated Zebre last time out.

Jonah Holmes moves to full-back with Jared Rosser making his first appearance of the season on the wing.

Adam Warren and Jack Dixon form the centre partnership as Jamie Roberts drops to the bench, while Ollie Griffiths makes his first appearance of the new campaign in the back row.

In the front row, Greg Bateman will make his first start for the region alongside the vastly experienced Richard Hibbard and Lloyd Fairbrother.

For Ulster, Rob Lyttle moves to full-back as Ludik comes in to replace Jacob Stockdale, who is expected to be on Ireland duty until December.

There are six changes to the pack with Jordi Murphy and Sean Reidy joining Marcell Coetzee in the back row.

Australian international Carter replaces Iain Henderson who was red carded late in the win over the Ospreys, but was expected to be absent having also joined the Ireland squad.

Rob Herring's absence gives John Andrew an opportunity at hooker as Ulster look to keep up with early Conference A pacesetters Leinster.

Ulster: Lyttle, Faddes, Hume, Moore, Ludik, Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Andrew, Moore, A O'Connor, Carter, Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, McCall, Kane, Treadwell, Timoney, Shanahan, Johnston, Lowry.

Dragons: Holmes, Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt, Davis, Williams; Bateman, Hibbard, Fairbrother, Davies, Screech; Keddie, Basham, Griffiths.

Replacements: Shipp, Harris, Coleman, Maksymiw, Fry, Knoyle, Robson, Roberts.