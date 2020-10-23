Dublin-born McKinley played against Ireland in last year's Six Nations

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 October Kick-off: 15:30 BBST

Former Italy international Ian McKinley admits it is "vitally important" that Italian rugby begins to develop its talent pool, but does not believe their Six Nations place should be in danger.

Italy meet Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday having not won any of their last 24 matches in the tournament, with bottom-placed finished in each of the last four championships.

In recent years talk of introducing a relegation system to the Six Nations has spread, although it was dismissed by tournament chiefs last year.

Georgia, who will play in the new Autumn Nations Cup, had been viewed as the likeliest candidates to challenge Italy for their spot in the tournament.

"There's a lot of talk always with promotion and relegation," said Dublin-born McKinley, who earned nine caps for Italy having moved there in 2012.

"My response to that would be two years ago [when Italy beat Georgia 28-17] there was a massive difference in terms of quality and the result of the game should have been double to what it was.

"I think it's vitally important for European rugby that Italy starts to develop, [head coach] Franco Smith is definitely trying to blood in a few guys and this is the time to do it."

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi only made his Pro14 debut earlier this month

Saturday's meeting in Dublin will pit the competition's youngest fly-half against the oldest, with 20-year-old Paolo Garbisi making his Italy debut opposite Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton.

"It's certainly an intriguing battle, Paolo is very well thought of," said McKinley.

"He's got a good left foot, good tackle, good eye for a gap so it's exciting to see him and how he'll work with Carlo Canna."

Having come through the ranks at his home province Leinster, McKinley's career was thought to be over in 2011 when he lost sight of his eye during a match.

Before reviving his career in Italy, McKinley played alongside Sexton who will make his 92nd international appearance on Saturday.

"He's ruthless, on the field he demands the best from everyone one and he brings out the best of himself and everyone around him," McKinley said.

"I think the thing that stands out for me is at the highest level he can almost pick the best option nine times out of 10 which is one of the most difficult things to do.

"Whether it's a kick, a pass or a run himself and his defensive effort, from an Irish point of view he is a talisman and still so important to them."