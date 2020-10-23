Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland were set to travel to France for the final Women's Six Nations fixture on 1 November

Ireland's final Women's Six Nations match will be played in Dublin after France agreed to switch the match due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As amateurs, many Irish players would have to isolate for 14 days after the scheduled match in Paris.

The IRFU says this was not possible as players have "responsibilities to their families and employers" but had an application for exemption rejected.

The game will take now place at Donnybrook on 1 November.

France's women's team can travel to and from Ireland without restriction as there is no requirement from the French Government to isolate on return to the country.

Travelling to Paris is not an issue for the men's team who, as professionals, remain within a strict high-performance bubble on their return from away fixtures.

The IRFU spoke with Sport Ireland and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media to explore if a derogation on the guidelines was possible, as the players are operating in a highly controlled high performance 'bubble'.

However it was confirmed that such a derogation from the guidelines could not be granted and the IRFU "fully accepts this decision".

"We are extremely grateful to the French Federation and their Women's Team for this superb act of solidarity with the Ireland Women's Team and IRFU," said chief executive Philip Browne.

"To experience such generosity of spirit is uplifting and goes to the very heart of what the sport of Rugby, and the Six Nations, is all about."