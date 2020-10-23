Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland are preparing for their first game since a 53-0 defeat to England in February

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 14:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Rachel Shankland will make her Scotland debut in Sunday's Six Nations contest against France at Scotstoun.

She starts in the back three, while Rachel Law could also make her first appearance having been named on bench.

Flanker Rachel Malcolm captains the Scots, who haven't played since losing their opening two matches to Ireland and England in February.

"Rachel has been rewarded for her efforts over the past couple of weeks," said interim head coach Bryan Easson.

"It's been pleasing to see the players pushing for places ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

While Scotland are fifth in the table, France sit second with two wins from three matches.

"They are a physical, combative side who will look to exploit any opportunity they can get, so we are focused on getting off to a positive start and using this opportunity to test ourselves under pressure," added Easson.

Scotland: Rollie, Shankland, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, McDonald, Bartlett, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (capt), McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Dougan, Belisle, Cattigan, McMillan, Law, Evans, Sergeant.