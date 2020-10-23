Chris Harris: Gloucester centre signs contract extension

Chris Harris
Chris Harris has won 16 caps for Scotland

Gloucester centre Chris Harris has extended his contract at Kingsholm.

The 29-year-old Scotland international joined the Premiership club from Newcastle Falcons in 2019.

They have not disclosed the length of contract that Harris, who has scored four tries in 17 games, has signed.

Chief operating officer Alex Brown told the club website:external-link "He's shown this season just how talented he is and he will continue to be an important player for us."

