Andries Ferreira previously worked under Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill at Toulon

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has been reunited with Andries Ferreira after signing the experienced lock on a one-year deal.

The South African bolsters a second row weakened by long-term injuries to Grant Gilchrist and Fraser McKenzie.

Ferreira, 30, played under Cockerill at Toulon in 2016-17 and was most recently with Blue Bulls in his homeland.

"Cockerill really sold me on the club, its ambition and the way they want to play," Ferreira said.

Cockerill praised the new recruit's "quality and experience" and added: "He's a big man that has played plenty of rugby at a high level, while his work ethic and attitude are a good fit for the culture we have in place here."