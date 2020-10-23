Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's Six Nations campaign resumes on Saturday after a seven-month delay

The IRFU's annual report has revealed a £32.4m loss which chief executive Philip Browne says will result in drastic cuts unless supporters are able to return to grounds in large numbers.

The dramatic downturn in Irish rugby's finances follows last year's record surplus of £25.4m.

"Whilst the provinces and the IRFU are currently solvent, that ultimately is a time limited situation," said Browne.

He added that the four provinces are facing the prospect of major cuts.

"Unless there is a return to some level of normality within the next 12 months, with matches being played in front of some reasonable level of paying spectators, the IRFU and the provinces will have to drastically cut their budgets to ensure costs are covered by the lower revenues," said the IRFU chief in the report which covered a 15-month period until the end of July.

The 2019 surplus covered 12 months before the IRFU changed its accounting period to align with the rugby season.

The IRFU has had to foot wage bills for the four provinces after they lost matchday revenues

The 2020 deficit included the added three months of player and management costs totalling £4.3m but also a £7.5m drop in income and a £14.5m bad debt charge relating to the impact of Covid-19 on the provinces.

This arose due to Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster - deprived of their usual matchday revenues - being unable to pay their share of the player salary costs which left the IRFU having to come up with the money.

Earlier this week, the Republic of Ireland moved back to its the highest Level 5 measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19 and while Ireland resume their Six Nations campaign on Saturday after a seven-month delay, a return of large volumes of spectators to stadiums seems unlikely in the near future.

The Irish Government hopes to return to Level 3 restrictions by 1 December, which would still ban fans.

A further easing to Level 2 would permit up to 200 people in 5,000-plus capacity venues and possibly more for large national and international events.

Browne said the IRFU has availed of all state supports, cut players wages and introduced a four-day week for all non-playing staff to "buy time" until the end of the year.

The report said the IRFU was working on an appropriate financial package to assist Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht.

Browne said last month that the "very existence of professional rugby" in Ireland was under threat unless fans could return in large numbers.