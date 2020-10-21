Carl Hogg: Forwards coach leaves Ospreys
Forwards coach Carl Hogg has parted company with Ospreys.
The former Scotland flanker and Under-20s boss joined the Welsh Pro14 region in May 2019.
"The Ospreys can announce that they have parted company with forwards coach Carl Hogg," read a statement. "We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the Ospreys and wish him all the best for the future."
Ospreys have not yet announced who will replace the 51-year-old.