Jack Clement has represented England at youth international level

Back-row forward Clement has signed a new "long-term" undisclosed-length deal with Premiership club Gloucester.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Cherry and Whites in August.

Head coach George Skivington told the club website: external-link "He's another impressive talent that's come through the academy.

"Jack has been outstanding ever since I arrived. His enthusiasm and application in training has translated to the performances, and I'm really excited to see him progress."