Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has shaken off any injury concerns

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 October Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has handed Leinster duo Hugo Keenan and Will Connors their international debuts for Saturday's Six Nations encounter with Italy in Dublin.

Connors will pack down at openside flanker and Keenan will start on the left wing, with Jacob Stockdale moving to full-back.

Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park could also make their debuts from the bench.

Johnny Sexton has recovered from injury to captain the side at fly-half.

Ulster's Rob Herring will start at hooker either side of Cian Healy and Andrew Porter, who replaces the injured Tadhg Furlong.

With Iain Henderson's suspension, Ryan Baird's injury and the omission of Devin Toner, Munster's Tadhg Beirne will partner James Ryan in a powerful second row.

Connors will make his debut in the number seven jersey while Caelan Doris, who started against Scotland before getting injured, and CJ Stander complete the forward pack.

Conor Murray and Sexton will form the favoured half-back partnership while Bundee Aki has been given the nod to start at inside centre ahead of Robbie Henshaw, with Garry Ringrose completing the midfield.

Keenan, who came through Ireland's Sevens programme, offers an exciting outlet in the back three, while Munster's Andrew Conway starting on the right wing and Stockdale moves to full-back after the injury to Jordan Larmour and Rob Kearney's international retirement.

Keenan has previously represented Ireland at Sevens level

On the bench, Byrne is joined by Dave Heffernan, who will be hoping to add the cap he won against the USA in 2017, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane and Peter O'Mahony.

New Zealand-born scrum-half Gibson-Park is set to make his Ireland bow while Ross Byrne and Henshaw provide the remaining backline cover.

Farrell's maiden campaign as Ireland head coach resumes against Italy on Saturday after the Six Nations was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ireland's final fixture coming away to France on 31 October.

Ireland sit fourth in the table after three matches, with wins over Scotland and Wales followed by a disappointing defeat to England in February.

Ireland: Stockdale, Conway; Ringrose, Aki; Keenan; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Porter; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Heffernan, E Byrne, Bealham, Dillane, O'Mahony, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, Henshaw.