Wasps are through to the Premiership final for the first time since 2017

Wasps will find out later on Wednesday whether they can take their place in the Premiership final against Exeter.

A further round of coronavirus tests were carried out on Tuesday at the club, where seven players have tested positive in the last week.

If they cannot field a team on Saturday, Bristol Bears will instead face Exeter at Twickenham.

The final decision will be taken by the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and Public Health England officials.

Wasps beat Bristol 47-24 on 10 October to reach their first Premiership final since 2017.

But the health issues at the Ricoh Arena mean the Bears squad have remained in training following last Friday's European Challenge Cup final triumph against Toulon.

"We absolutely believe that Wasps and Exeter should be contesting this final," said Bears head coach Pat Lam.

"We ourselves have been put in a situation that isn't ideal, but everything with Covid isn't ideal, including the fact we're waiting for the final to be played now at the end of the season we've had."