Josh Navidi has played 24 times for Wales since making his debut against Japan in 2013.

Wales flanker Josh Navidi is a doubt to play against France on Saturday as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Navidi picked up the injury during a Cardiff Blues training game in late September and missed the opening two matches of the 2020-21 campaign after suffering a concussion during training.

The 29-year-old last played in the final game of the 2019-20 season in August 2020.

Wales are also weighing up whether to release Liam Williams.

The British and Irish Lions full-back could play his first game for Scarlets in his second spell after being released by Wales.

Scarlets make a Pro14 trip to Benetton on Friday, a day before Wayne Pivac's side start their six-match autumn campaign in Paris with a friendly against the French on 24 October behind closed doors.

Williams re-joined Scarlets from Saracens earlier in 2020 but injury and international call-ups have delayed his participation.

The 29-year-old has only made one start since suffering an ankle injury in the World Cup quarter-final victory over France exactly a year ago, playing on the wing against England in the Six Nations defeat at Twickenham in March 2020.

Williams has not played since rugby's resumption because of a foot problem.

Neil Jenkins says Wales playing rugby can help pick the nation up during Covid-19

"We'll see how he goes," said Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

"He probably does need game time, there's no doubting that. He played against England, that was his one game since the last Rugby World Cup last November, and he was pretty good that day.

"I see quite a few members of our squad who can play minimal or no rugby, but turn up and win a Test match. Liam would be in that category. He's a world-class player as far as I'm concerned.

"Whether he is involved on Saturday will be another thing, but he is a class act and he is one of those guys who could step if he needed to."

Navidi missed the first three games of Wales' 2020 Six Nations campaign with a hamstring injury before returning against England in March.

The 29-year-old also damaged his hamstring during the World Cup quarter-final win against France in October 2019.

"Josh is going through his protocols and we will see how he goes this week and for the weeks coming up," said Jenkins.

"He is doing those protocols with the medical staff and we'll see where he is at later in the week. He didn't train with us here yesterday but we will see where he is at today."

Wales do not have Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd available because they are currently still with their English clubs ahead of Saturday's Premiership final.

Wales follow up the France friendly with a rearranged final 2020 Six Nations match against Scotland on 31 October at Parc y Scarlets.

Four more games follow in the new Autumn Nations Cup. Pivac's side will play Ireland, Georgia and England in pool matches before a final game on 5 December.