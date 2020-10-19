Callum Sheedy kicked six penalties and two conversions for Bristol in the 32-19 win over Toulon in the Challenge Cup final in Aix-en-Provence

Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy has reflected on his roller-coaster week after his Wales squad arrival was delayed.

Sheedy kicked 22 points in the Challenge Cup success with over Toulon.

The 24-year-old was expecting to link up with Wales on Tuesday but Bristol are now waiting to see whether they will replace Wasps in Saturday's Premiership's final.

"It has been crazy," Sheedy told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Wasps' participation against Exeter at Twickenham is in doubt after three more players tested positive for Covid-19. Four players and three staff members tested positive last week, meaning the club now has seven players self-isolating who would be unavailable.

A decision on whether or not Wasps can play will be made on Wednesday after another round of testing on Tuesday.

Bristol Bears will replace Wasps should they be unable to fulfil the fixture. The Bears finished third in the league and lost to Wasps in the semi-finals earlier this month.

After a weekend of celebrations, Sheedy and Bristol find themselves in limbo until Wednesday and the players will stay with their clubs until a decision is made.

"The weekend was unbelievable and we had a good celebration," said Sheedy.

"With the news about Wasps, we're almost caught in limbo now with what's going to happen at the weekend but it's just about preparing as if we are going to be playing Saturday.

"I was supposed to meet up with Wales on Tuesday morning but I have got to hang fire, prepare for a final. Who knows?.... it's all up in the air.

"Fingers crossed Wasps do come through because they fully deserve it and they've got there on merit. If they don't we have a duty to play and we'll do our best to go and win it if we're called upon."

Sheedy has reflected on the last couple of weeks which has seen some highs and lows including his first international call-up by Wales coach Wayne Pivac with the Cardiff-born player also eligible for England and Ireland.

"It's actually been crazy," said Sheedy.

"I got called up by Wales on the Tuesday and then Saturday we got hammered by Wasps which was probably one of my lowest points.

"That was tough to take and then we had a quick turnaround to the Toulon game and winning that was probably my highest.

"I haven't been able to think about the whole Welsh thing because if you take your eye off the ball with playing Toulon on a Friday you're going to get stung.

"It's been an amazing roller coaster and I'm enjoying the high at the moment."