Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps' joy at beating Bristol earlier this month could be short-lived if they are forced out of the fixture

Wasps' participation in Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter at Twickenham is in doubt after four more players tested positive for Covid-19.

Four players and three staff members tested positive last week, meaning the club now has eight players self-isolating who would be unavailable.

A decision on whether or not Wasps can play will be made on Wednesday after another round of testing on Tuesday.

Bristol Bears will replace Wasps should they be unable to fulfil the fixture.

The Bears finished third in the league and lost to Wasps in the semi-finals earlier this month.

"After consultation with the medical leads at Premiership Rugby, the RFU and Public Health England, the club will continue not to train at this stage," a Wasps statement said.

"The club's Covid-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to.

"Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears have been made aware of the situation prior to the public release of this information."

Wasps, who finished second in the Premiership table behind Exeter, lost to Rob Baxter's side in their last appearance in the final in 2017.

The Coventry-based club should have had an extra week's preparation for the match as the Chiefs were playing in the Champions Cup final on Saturday.

But Lee Blackett's men have not trained since the seven positive tests were announced last Wednesday.

Should Bristol replace Wasps it will be the first time they have made the end-of-season final and would see the holders of Europe's two cup competitions play for the domestic title.

Exeter beat Racing 92 on Saturday for their first-ever Champions Cup crown while Bristol overcame Toulon to win the Challenge Cup final in Provence the previous day.

Analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones

Just five days out from the final, and the Premiership showpiece remains in limbo, with a total of eight players at Wasps now testing positive for the virus in the last week.

The squad will have another round of testing on Tuesday, but even if Wasps are cleared to play, their preparation has been badly hit given they will have a number of players unavailable and have yet to resume training for their biggest match in years.

Bristol remain on standby, with this latest news increasing the Bears' chances of being handed an unprecedented reprieve when a decision is made on Wednesday.