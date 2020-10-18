Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Larmour did not join the Ireland squad that met up last week

Ireland back Jordan Larmour is set to be out of action for up to four months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Larmour, who can play at wing or full-back, suffered the injury playing for Leinster in their Pro14 win over Benetton on 10 October.

His club said on Monday that he will be "out of action for up to 16 weeks following a procedure".

It was confirmed last week that the 23-year-old would miss the rest of the Six Nations campain, in which Ireland host Italy on 24 October and finish against France a week later.

He will also miss the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup and could face a race to be fit in time for the start of next year's Six Nations.

In this year's Six Nations, Andy Farrell's Ireland are four points behind leaders England and second-placed France but with a game in hand.