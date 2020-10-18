Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland team-mates Jonny Gray (left), Finn Russell (centre) and Stuart Hogg chatting after Exeter's Champions Cup win

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg says he is "living the dream" at Exeter Chiefs after helping secure the club's first ever European Champions Cup.

The Premiership club edged out French side Racing 92 31-27 in a thrilling final in Bristol.

Hogg, still in his first season at Exeter after 10 years with Glasgow, and his team-mates now face Wasps next weekend for the Premiership title.

"I wanted to come here to improve on and off the field," Hogg said.

"I'd very good conversations with about coming down, and everything about the club just excited me.

"I'm just living the dream at the minute and I'm going to enjoy this and make sure that I'm ready to go again next week."

Hogg was one of four Scotland internationals in the Exeter squad for the final, alongside Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, while Finn Russell was on the losing Racing side.

And the 28-year-old told BT Sport: "We worked incredibly hard for this and it's been a long time coming.

"It's an absolute honour to be a part of this team and to lift the European trophy is starting to sink in."