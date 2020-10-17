European Champions Cup: Does dynasty beckon for Exeter after historic win?

Ollie Devoto
Exeter were only promoted to the Premiership for the first time in 2010

There was a moment when Exeter head coach Rob Baxter was waiting to do his post-match television interview on the touchline at Ashton Gate.

When the television director cut to him, he was still turned over his shoulder, his back to the microphone, to gaze adoringly at his team as they posed with their first Champions Cup trophy and sprayed the sponsor's best.

Baxter won't be looking back for long.

Much of the build-up to the final, won in nerve-jangling fashion against Parisians Racing 92, focused on his team's decade-long climb from second-tier wannabes to European royalty.

But that steady rise, splintering English club rugby's hierarchy, has been built on chairman Tony Rowe's season-by-season plans. Always looking ahead at how far still to climb, rather than stopping to admire the view.

Next weekend, and the chance to complete the second half of the Double in the Premiership final against Wasps, looms large.

But, as they travel home back down the M5, Baxter, Rowe and the rest might already be allowing their minds to wander a little longer term.

The recent history of the Champions Cup has been dominated by dynasties.

Leinster won it three times in four seasons from 2009.

Toulon won three in a row from 2013. Exeter are only too aware of Saracens' streak of success that included three of the past four titles.

For Baxter that is the challenge. But also the opportunity.

His mix, combining sons of the south-west - seven of the starting XV came through the club's academy - with a pinch of stardust in Scotland internationals Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray is potent stuff.

With Saracens' past achievements called into question and their future thrown into doubt by the salary-cap scandal, Exeter are undoubtedly England's dominant club side.

Having seen off a star-studded Racing in the final and Top 14 champions Toulouse in the semi-finals, they will come into next season's title defence knowing they can turn over the best from across the Channel.

Off the pitch, they seem a distance clear of the rest as well.

Last season, they were the only club in the Premiership to return a profit. As coronavirus corrodes the games' finances, they are more stable than most.

The biggest threat to Exeter might, indeed, be their own success.

Baxter has already said that the 2020-21 rugby calendar, compressed by coronavirus and clogged with a backlog of international action, will make next season "very challenging".

Jack Nowell
Nowell phones home from the pitch after beating Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final

His squad, several of whom were sat in the ticker tape phoning absent family after the trophy presentation, can expect England head coach Eddie Jones to be dialling their number and taking them away from Sandy Park for long stretches.

With George Kruis packing his bags for Japan and Courtney Lawes ruled out of the autumn with injury, uncapped second row Jonny Hill must be close to making an England squad for the first time since he toured South Africa in 2018.

Fly-half Joe Simmonds' intelligent kicking from hand, accuracy off the tee and captaincy at just 23 years of age marked him out as a game manager of quality.

Brother Sam Simmonds, who scored his 19th try of the season during the win over Racing and won the European Player of the Year award after, has the impetus that has gone missing from Billy Vunipola's game recently.

Luke Cowan-Dickie's relentlessness, Henry Slade's mastery of time and space in midfield, Jack Nowell's bottomless appetite for work - all stood out in the rarefied air of a European final.

Of course, Exeter have been here before. Don Armand and Matt Kvesic were championed by Chiefs fans, only to be largely ignored by England. Jones is not moved by public sentiment, his squad selections hard to second-guess.

But Exeter's cohesion at club level may add to all their players' cases for international inclusion.

Saracens have supplied England's spine in recent years.

But while Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Billy Vunipola and brother Mako have signed on to stay together, they are unlikely to play together for their club next season.

With Saracens relegated to the Championship, some have been linked with loans away. Others are using the time to rest up and stay fresh for international action.

Will it keep them sharp? Or dull their edge?

The Chiefs are first in line if the latter. And maybe, Jones will conduct some surgery, if not a full transplant, on that spine regardless.

  • Racing fan here. If you’re really honest... Racing lost the game rather than Exeter winning it.
    And if that’s how your team play week in week out, I’m surprised you’re not all suffering from jaw-lock from yawing so much.

    • Yabba replied:
      No, but we do all have lockjaw from yawning at comments like yours.

  • Exeter had the forwards especially in the first half. Need a better back line if they are to dominate for years to come.
    Finn Russell is no Lion, too many errors in him.

  • A bit early to ask such questions although they have the work rate to emulate a Saracens, a Leinster or a Toulouse (although not as creative in terms of running rugby). They have the potential and they now know what it takes to win a European trophy so they should know not to get too excited. How are they as a formation centre for young players cause teams are not eternal.

  • My God it doesn't take long for the English press to get going does it? The words that get wheeled out whenever any English team or player does well are hilarious, 'sublime', 'perfect', 'imperious', 'Dynasty'. Get over yourselves.

    • Yabba replied:
      I'd go back to bed mate, if I were you. Get some more beauty sleep.

  • Colbys or Carringtons?

  • Great win for Exeter, amazing progress in the past 10 years, well deserved.

    But why do journalists feel the need to immediately start blathering on about future dominance and dynasties?

    • Yabba replied:
      Because 'clickbait' is the new journalistic standard.

  • Had the Fly Halfs been swapped , the result would have also. Love watching Russell who is a wonderful maverick talent like Cipriani was at his best but he cost Racing yesterday along with some bizarre decision making.

    • Smiths replied:
      He made some costly mistakes, but he also single-handedly kept them in a game that the majority of the Racing 92 team just weren't up for. If he kicks that drop-goal at the end, they win.

  • Ideally we would have equitable funding across all the nations of the NH. France is still the richest place to if you’re a player and now that Sarries finally brought to book it’s the next place we need bringing into line. Want to see Sarries back. Would be hard then for any one team to dominate though Exeter deserve their plaudits now and for a while yet until the next turn of the wheel

    • Yabba replied:
      Without a global salary structure, that will never happen.

  • Not a game for the faint-hearted but compulsive viewing. I'll not say Exeter made hard work of it because that would decry a titanic effort by Racing. Owens is coming in for some stick, but he refs the game fairly, as he sees it and always explains his decision which is appreciated. The game should have been restarted after Simmons' final penalty but I doubt that would have affected the result.

    • countrybay replied:
      It shouldn't. The clock should've been well over. Nigel wanted 5 seconds reclaimed because he felt Exe were stalling. When he asked the clock to go back on they had a technical error for about a minute. All explained by the 4th official. Still a bit of a mess of needless making. By Nigels own admission when asking for those 5 secs, "it wont make much of a difference anyway".

  • Well, if you consider Nigel Bond once came from 9-2 behind to beat Cliff Thornburn then that rather throws out that theory.

    • madmacstoo replied:
      Sure you're on the right conversation, old boy?

      Great game, compelling. Nothing wrong with Nigel but maybe the timekeepers should have listened a bit better.

  • I hope so. They’ve been a massive success story already. Best of luck

    Plymouth Albion Fan

  • Slade is Eddie's 1st choice 13. Nowell and LCD are routinely in the match day 23. I can see Hill being given a run. But to include the Simmonds brothers consistently, Eddie needs a step change in the way he thinks about the back row and his adoration of Ford/Faz when playing a 2nd ⅝.

    I'd like to see Joe, Faz, Slade at 10 to 13. And Willis, Curry, Sam in the back row. Ben Earl on the bench.

  • Worthy winners: a great team and club but European rugby is a tough place to dominate for a sustained period of time

  • Who cares? What a game!

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

