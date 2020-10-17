New Zealand's Caleb Clarke breaks a tackle during the second Bledisloe Cup match

2020 Bledisloe Cup - Second Test New Zealand (10) 27 Tries : Smith, J. Barrett, Savea, Cane Cons: Mo'unga 2 Pens: Mo'unga Australia (7) 7 Tries: Koroibete Cons: O'Connor

A superb second-half display gave New Zealand at 27-7 win over Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup match at a near sold-out Eden Park in Auckland.

After dramatic draw in the opening game last week, the All Blacks led 10-7 at half-time and scored three quick tries after the restart to run away with the game.

Victory maintains New Zealand's impressive record at Eden Park, where they have not lost in 44 Tests since 1994 and where Australia have not won since 1986.

The All Blacks now need to win only one of the two remaining games in the Bledisloe series, which will be played in Australia as part of the upcoming Tri-Nations tournament, to retain the trophy they have held since 2003.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 46,049 after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this month.