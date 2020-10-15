Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Uncapped 20-year-old Ollie Lawrence has been rewarded with an England call-up after his impressive Premiership form with Worcester Warriors

Jones has named a 26-man group for a camp this week before England's busy autumn schedule.

The uncapped Bath pair of back Tom de Glanville and in-form prop Beno Obano are also included.

However, their club team-mate Ben Spencer is a notable omission.

England play the Barbarians on Sunday 25 October before their Six Nations finale in Rome on the 31st.

England's autumn fixtures 14:00 BST, 25 October: England v Barbarians, Twickenham 16:45 GMT, 31 October: Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome 15:00 GMT, 14 November: England v Georgia, Twickenham 15:00 GMT, 21 November: England v Ireland, Twickenham 16:00 GMT, 28 November: Wales v England, TBC 14:00 GMT, 6 December: England v TBC, Twickenham

"This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game," Jones said.

England had a three-day camp last week which excluded the four Premiership semi-finalists as well as players from Worcester.

As well as Lawrence, a physical presence in the Tuilagi mould, Warriors captain Ted Hill has also been added to the squad.

A number of experienced players, such as Anthony Watson, Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler and Jonathan Joseph, will join the camp for "reconditioning".

But Spencer's absence is eye-catching considering his outstanding form for Bath this season.

The former Saracen also featured for England in the Rugby World Cup final last November, but Ben Youngs, Alex Mitchell and Willie Heinz are all preferred at scrum-half.

England squad

Backs: Ali Crossdale (Saracens)*, Elliot Daly (Saracens), Tom de Glanville (Bath)*, Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)*, Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors)*, Joe Marchant (Harlequins) Jonny May (Gloucester)*, Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)*, Ollie Thorley (Gloucester)*, Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)*, Tom Dunn (Bath)*, Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)*, Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Simon Kerrod (Harlequins)*, Beno Obano (Bath)*, David Ribbans (Northampton Saints)*, Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

*uncapped players