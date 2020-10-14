Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Rob Evans has been involved in 39 internationals for Wales

Wales prop Rob Evans will make his return from a neck injury in a Scarlets friendly against Dragons on Friday at Rodney Parade.

Evans last played for Wales in the Six Nations defeat against England at Twickenham in March 2020.

New signing Aled Brew will play his first game in Scarlets colours against his former region, while former Dragons centre Tyler Morgan also starts.

Dragons will be captained by back-rower Huw Taylor.