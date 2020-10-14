Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies and Ken Owens celebrate the 2019 Grand Slam with Ken's son Efan

Wales pair Jonathan Davies and Ken Owens have taken up new roles representing the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) on the International Rugby Player's (IRP) player council.

Owens has just finished a five-year term as WRPA chair.

"In this uncertain time, I want to be able to ensure I can play my part in supporting my peers," said Owens.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts is also the IRP representative to World Rugby's new high performance rugby committee.

International Rugby Players is the global representative body for all issues of importance to professional players and includes issues such as player welfare, laws of the Game and World Rugby regulations.

"I am passionate about ensuring I play my part in protecting the careers of my colleagues," said Davies.

"Professional sport is going to go through a tough time with the impact of Covid-19 and I want to play a part in ensuring the people playing the game have their voice heard."

The IRP players council also includes Wales Sevens captain Luke Treharne.