Nowell has 35 tries in 126 appearances for Exeter

Champions Cup final: Exeter v Racing 92 Date: Saturday 17 October Kick-off: 16:45 BST Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website.

Exeter have reported a clean bill of health for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against Racing 92, with England wing Jack Nowell back in training after a foot injury.

Nowell missed the Premiership semi-final win over Bath, but is now "in contention" for the European showpiece.

Meanwhile boss Rob Baxter says the whole squad's coronavirus tests came back negative after a nervous wait.

"Today the results started coming through at 05:20 BST," he said.

"I can tell you for a fact that virtually all of the staff were sitting by their phones by 05:00 BST because it's the thing that flips everything.

"As soon as you have any positive tests you have to start dealing with not only how you would change selection but also you have to start the track and trace procedures.

"So it's always an interesting period of time and it's got more and more interesting as we have got towards the bigger and bigger games."

Baxter says Exeter will consider a number of factors before deciding whether to bring Nowell back into the fold.

The British and Irish Lions wing has delivered in numerous big games for the Chiefs in the past, including an astonishing performance in the 2019 Premiership final against Saracens.

But the Exeter coaches will monitor him closely in training in the coming days to see if he is fit enough to reach those heights, with Olly Woodburn likely to make way in that case.

"I don't think I have seen a winger play a better game in a Premiership final than Jack Nowell played last season," Baxter added.

"So you look at that and you know what he is capable of doing. But at the same tine we have to watch him train and assess him carefully to make sure he is at that level to be able to perform like that.

"At the same time we have to take into account the performances of Tom O'Flaherty - who has been very consistent over an extended period of time - and Olly Woodburn, who came back [in the Premiership semi-final] and had a great game.

"We have to take all of those things into account, and come up with the right and honest and best decision."

Back to the Gate

Exeter celebrate beating Bristol in the Ashton Gate changing rooms back in 2010

European Cup organisers have moved the final from Marseille to Ashton Gate in Bristol because of complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It means that 10 years on from clinching promotion to the Premiership against Bristol, Exeter return to the same city for what Baxter acknowledges is the biggest game in the club's history.

"Maybe it's just fate - that is the circle of life sometimes," he said.

"As it has turned out it helps us with travel arrangements etc. But we are just looking forward to the game and the players are buzzing."