Wasps are through to the Premiership final for the first time since 2017

Four Wasps players and three staff members who work in the playing department of the Premiership finalists have tested positive for Covid-19.

Wasps are scheduled to face Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on 24 October.

Those who returned positive results are self-isolating and the club said they are all "in good health overall".

"The club have taken the decision to cancel training for the remainder of this week as an added precautionary measure," added a statement. external-link

Wasps finished second in the Premiership table and defeated Bristol Bears in their semi-final on Saturday.

They are not scheduled to play again until the final.