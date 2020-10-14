Wasps: Four players and three staff members test positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Four Wasps players and three staff members who work in the playing department of the Premiership finalists have tested positive for Covid-19.
Wasps are scheduled to face Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on 24 October.
Those who returned positive results are self-isolating and the club said they are all "in good health overall".
"The club have taken the decision to cancel training for the remainder of this week as an added precautionary measure," added a statement.
Wasps finished second in the Premiership table and defeated Bristol Bears in their semi-final on Saturday.
They are not scheduled to play again until the final.