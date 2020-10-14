Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ryan Baird was called up to the Ireland squad for the first time by Andy Farrell

Connacht second row Ultan Dillane has replaced Ryan Baird in the Ireland squad for October's remaining Six Nations fixtures.

Baird will remain with Leinster after sustaining an abductor injury in Saturday's Pro14 win over Benetton.

Johnny Sexton's hamstring injury is being monitored, with a view for the fly-half to resume training next week.

Andy Farrell's side face Italy on 24 October and conclude their campaign away to France a week later.

In addition to Sexton, hooker Ronan Kelleher and prop Andrew Porter will be monitored with a view to commencing training next week.

Front row duo Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan are progressing though the return to play protocols.

Both Peter O'Mahony and Chris Farrell are clear from Covid-19 after being identified as close contacts and will join the squad on Monday after completing their periods of self-isolation.

All players and management produced negative PCR tests on Monday ahead of entering national camp.