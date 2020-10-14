The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has lifted the temporary suspension of community rugby in Swansea and Cardiff areas with immediate effect.

The decision was made after reviewing the situation in conjunction with the clubs within the respective local authorities and more than two weeks after a local lockdown was imposed.

The areas join clubs and teams in Caerphilly County Borough, RCT, Newport, Merthyr, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent where the temporary rugby suspensions have already been lifted.

Swansea and Cardiff clubs in the local authority areas may now return to training within the current return to rugby guidelines, if they feel they can provide a safe environment for players, coaches and volunteers.

Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, Neath Port Talbot and Llanelli town centre remain destinations where community rugby is currently still suspended because of local restrictions.

The WRU has stressed that pending new regulations covering travel for children to attend sporting activities, Welsh Government local restrictions still prevent players, parents and coaches from entering or leaving areas where local lockdowns are in place in order to attend training sessions.

Players and parents have also been reminded they must complete the symptom checker on the WRU Game Locker ahead of every training session.

"We have taken a number of factors into account when reviewing this situation in these areas including Public Health Wales information, our own data and local intelligence around rugby clubs having consulted club operations Managers and volunteers from all of the rugby clubs in these areas," said WRU operations director Julie Paterson.

The suspension of rugby activities in locked down areas of Wales had been initiated in September before being relaxed in certain areas after a petition had also been launched.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has taken a different approach, allowing clubs at all levels to train under guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

"We are grateful to the volunteers, players and parents for adhering to the protocols we have put in place in order to create safe environments for community rugby and we ask all concerned to remain vigilant as they return to the current stage in our return to community rugby plan," added WRU community director Geraint John.

"The clubs in these areas feel they are in a good place to make a call as to whether to return to regular training at this time following a temporary suspension and in managing day to day activities at their club within the current guidelines."