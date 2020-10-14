Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Women's Six Nations: We've got unfinished business - Wales captain Lillicrap

Cardiff City Stadium will host Wales Women's re-arranged Six Nations match against Scotland on 1 November.

The venue will stage international rugby union for the first time as Wales finish their 2020 campaign.

The fixture was originally scheduled to take place at Cardiff Arms Park in March but was postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Wales have moved the game from Cardiff Arms Park because it has been used in the fight against Covid-19.

Wales will aim to finish their campaign on a high after defeats against Italy, Ireland, France and England with interim head coach Darren Edwards taking charge for the first time.

Cardiff City Stadium was home to Cardiff Blues between 2009 and 2012

The ex-Dragons coach has named a 35-strong squad which includes one uncapped player, forward Laura Bleehen, and the return of experienced forwards Shona Powell-Hughes and Caryl Thomas.

Siwan Lillicrap retains the captaincy which she held throughout the championship and since November last year.

"We didn't get the results we wanted for the first four games, but this is our opportunity to prove a point," Lillicrap said.

"It's also a chance to show what hard work we've put in over lockdown.

"This is the re-start now and a big 12 months ahead for us,

"If we can do well in this fixture it will really drive our standards forwards and also help out team confidence which is a huge thing."

Wales squad

Backs: Keira Bevan, Hannah Bluck, Alecs Donovan, Lleucu George, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Courtney Keight, Kerin Lake, Ffion Lewis, Caitlin Lewis, Lisa Neumann, Kayleigh Powell, Paige Randall, Lauren Smyth, Elinor Snowsill, Megan Webb, Robyn Wilkins.

Forwards: Laura Bleehen, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Abbie Fleming, Cerys Hale, Cara Hope, Natalia John, Manon Johnes, Kelsey Jones, Molly Kelly, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Robyn Lock, Shona Powell-Hughes, Gwenllian Pyrs, Caryl Thomas.