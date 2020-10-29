Wales v Scotland: Can you name the last Scotland XV to win in Cardiff?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
|Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland
|Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app
It is 18 years since Scotland last beat Wales in Cardiff, in the final round of the 2002 Six Nations, and the great Bill McLaren's last international in the commentary box.
Gregor Townsend's men bid to end that barren run on Saturday as they conclude their Covid-19-disrupted championship seven months after the game was originally scheduled.
Can you name the victorious team of 2002? You have five minutes...
Can you name the last Scotland team to win in Wales?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20