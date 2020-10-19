Scotland: Who should Gregor Townsend select to play Georgia?

Warm-up international: Scotland v Georgia
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Friday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland begin a busy autumn programme with Friday's warm-up Test against Georgia.

Gregor Townsend has named three uncapped players in his 40-man squad, including South Africa-born duo Oli Kebble and Duhan van der Merwe.

Captain Stuart Hogg, Sam Skinner and Jonny Gray are all unavailable for the opening international while they contest Saturday's Premiership final for Exeter Chiefs.

So, who should Townsend select for the visit of the Georgians? Pick and share your XV below.

My Scotland XV

Who would you pick for Scotland's warm-up game against Georgia? Pick and share your XV

