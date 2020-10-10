Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordie Barrett's 79th-minute penalty salvaged a 16-16 draw for New Zealand against Australia in the first international Test match since March.

The Wallabies were chasing a first victory in New Zealand for 19 years.

The game was the first international Test match since the Covid-19 restrictions, and the first for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie.

The second of four Tests takes place on Sunday, 18 October (02:00 BST).

Wallabies replacement Reece Hodge had the opportunity to win the game in the second of nine overtime-minutes, but his 50m penalty struck the post.

The game continued for a further seven minutes as both sides looked for the win before Australia winger James O'Connor decided to end the contest with a kick to touch.

O'Connor had nudged the visitors three points in front with a 74th-minute penalty in Wellington.

It was a story of two halves as the All Backs should have been 15-3 up in the first half but Rieko Ioane dropped the ball while attempting to ground it over the Australian try-line.

Aaron Smith went over to extend their lead four minutes after the restart, before tries from Marika Koroibete and Filipo Daugunu brought the Wallabies back into the contest.

More to follow.