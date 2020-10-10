Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Beth Wilcock was one of Harlequins' many try-scorers

Harlequins scored 103 points on their Premier 15s return as the league restarted with 35-minute halves one of several law adaptations to reduce coronavirus transmissions.

Despite the shortened game, Quins scored 17 tries in the 103-0 win against DMP Durham Sharks.

Two-time champions Saracens began the season with a less emphatic victory, beating Worcester 34-25.

League newcomers Sale and Exeter both lost on their Premier 15s debuts.

It was announced that Exeter and Sale would replace Richmond and Firwood Waterloo in April but, despite Chiefs signing several international players, they could not make a winning start to their campaign.

Two tries from England lock Zoe Aldcroft helped Gloucester to a 34-14 bonus-point win against Exeter, while Loughborough also earned five points in their 29-7 win against Sale.

Bristol v Wasps was moved to 31 October after a Bears player tested positive for coronavirus, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) including reserve weekends in the fixture list to allow for matches to be rearranged.

Having been halted in April, the league made its return nine days after a financially struggling RFU announced a 25% funding cut for the women's top flight.

As well as 35-minute halves, other law changes - to be reviewed after nine rounds - are aimed at reducing the number of scrums, including free-kicks given for a forward pass and no scrum option at a free-kick or penalty.

Two-time champions Saracens were top of the table when the 2019-20 season was declared null and void because of the pandemic. Harlequins - who have twice lost to Sarries in the Premier 15s final - were second.