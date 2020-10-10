Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson receives a red card late in the game

Ulster coach Dan McFarland says Iain Henderson's red card in the 24-12 Pro14 win over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium was "really unfortunate for him".

The Ulster captain was sent-off in the 75th minute for charging into a ruck and making contact with the head of Ospreys full-back Dan Evans.

The red card could see Henderson miss some of Ireland's autumn campaign.

"It looked to me as if he chips his chin and by the letter of the law that is a red card," said McFarland.

"I couldn't see the absolute detail but Iain doesn't have a malicious bone in his body.

"When the video is looked at it may be different, I don't know, but it's really unfortunate for him, it would be a total accident."

Ireland host Italy in the rearranged Six Nations game on 24 October before travelling to face France seven days later with the Ulster lock now facing the prospect of missing both games.

Jacob Stockdale, Marcell Coetzee and John Cooney scored tries as Ulster built on their opening day win over Benetton, Cooney adding three conversions and a penalty.

McFarland reserved special praise for his scrum-half after a difficult week in which he was a surprise omission from Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for their upcoming matches.

"I thought John had a really good game and he played really well last week too. I was very pleased for him," said the Ulster coach.

"There are lots of parts of our game we need to work on but some of our younger players were unbelievable.

"The conditions were difficult - greasy and really difficult to play in but a couple of our tries were spectacular.

"Winning away from home is difficult but we have demonstrated a few times now since the resumption that we are capable of putting in big performances on the road."

McFarland backing Coetzee for Springboks

South African Coetzee was one of the Irish province's star performers amid speculation that he may be absent for a spell for Ulster if he is included in the Springboks' squad for the Rugby Championship.

"I hope Marcell gets picked for the Springboks and plays every game for them. He deserves it," said McFarland.

"He loves Ulster but he loves his country too and it is the ultimate goal for every player to represent their country and pick up Test honours.

"He missed out on a World Cup last year. I've no doubt he would have been at that World Cup and would be a World Cup winner now.

"We have a lot of good back-rowers with their own abilities and they are chomping at the bit."