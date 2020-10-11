Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

David Humphreys led Ulster to European Cup glory in 1999

Former Ulster fly-half David Humphreys and head coach Neil Doak will take up coaching roles with Georgia for the Autumn Nations Cup.

Georgia will face Ireland, England and Wales in Group A for the inaugural tournament in November and December.

Humphreys left his role as Gloucester's director of rugby in June and will take on a high performance consultant role with the Lelos.

Doak will become Georgia's backs and attack coach.

Former French international hooker Sebastian Bruno will become the forwards coach, a position he held with Les Bleus at the Rugby World Cup last year.

Calvin Morris, who previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach for Georgia at the 2015 World Cup, will work as a high performance advisor for the duration of the tournament.