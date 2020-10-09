Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

A return of Scottish rugby below Pro14 level has been delayed until January at the earliest because of Covid-19.

It follows the Scottish government's announcement to pause all outdoor contact sport for over-18s until 25 October in five health board regions.

The Super6 Sprint Series of part-time professional clubs, due to start on 31 October, will now not take place.

Scottish Rugby has promised to support the six franchises and work towards a full fixture card in spring 2021.

"More than a dozen clubs across Scotland have reported positive cases in recent weeks, resulting in facilities being temporarily closed and deep cleaned, training sessions postponed and public health guidance on self-isolation being followed by those affected," the parent body revealed.

"Recent government restrictions would also limit the ability of clubs to travel to games with car sharing not permitted and private hire buses only able to operate at 50% capacity, alongside how changing/shower rooms can be used safely in club houses."

Professional clubs Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors have started their Pro14 campaigns and Scottish Rugby president Ian Barr admitted it had been "a difficult decision" not to allow others to follow suit.

"We know many clubs and schools were preparing well and looking forward to resuming competitive matches, often against their local rivals due to the proposed regional fixtures, but we must put the safety of our players, volunteers and their local communities first," he said.