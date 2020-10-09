Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-row Paddy Ryan has signed a new contract with Cornish Pirates.

The 21-year-old initially moved to the Mennaye from Premiership side Northampton last December on a short-term contract, and has now agreed to stay until May 2021.

Ryan played three Championship matches and two games in the Championship Cup for the Pirates last season.

A former youth player at Leinster, Ryan played for Northampton in the Premiership Cup last season.

"It is lovely to see a young talent like Paddy commit to the club and we are very happy to keep hold of him," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver said.

"When he first joined us from the Saints, having recovered from injury, there was much mention of his potential and it was just opportunities that he needed and had and will get again.

"Paddy is happy here in Cornwall, is keen to play Championship rugby - which provides a high level of competition - and we can provide him the tutelage to enable him to push on."