Exeter Chiefs number eight Sam Simmonds has scored 10 tries in the Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership semi-final Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 10 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Devon, BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio 5 live, with live text and scores on the BBC Sport website Follow live text coverage from 16:00 BST on Saturday

Exeter largely revert to the side which beat Toulouse in the European Champions Cup last month for their Premiership semi-final against Bath.

Olly Woodburn, Ollie Devoto and Jacques Vermeulen come in as Chiefs wing Jack Nowell misses out with a foot injury.

Bath make three changes from the starting line-up which drew 17-17 at Saracens last weekend.

Joe Cokanasiga is named on the wing, Cameron Redpath starts at centre and flanker Tom Ellis returns to the pack.

Cokanasiga will make his first start for the Blue, Black and Whites in 16 months following a spell out with a knee injury.

Bath secured fourth place in the table after Sale's match against Worcester was called off because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Sharks.

Chiefs eye another Twickenham trip

League leaders Exeter finished the regular campaign with back-to-back defeats by London Irish and Wasps.

However, with top spot already secured director of rugby Rob Baxter rotated his players as the Chiefs concentrated on reaching their first Champions Cup final.

The Devonians are aiming to get to a fifth consecutive Premiership final and add to their 2017 triumph at Twickenham.

Bath have previously reached two finals, losing to Wasps in 2004 and Saracens in 2015.

The winners will face either Wasps or Bristol Bears in the Premiership final on Saturday, 24 October (18:00 BST).

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Skinner, Kirsten, Hidalgo-Clyne, Steenson, Whitten.

Bath: Watson; McConnochie, Joseph, Redpath, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Stooke, Reid, Chudley, Matavesi, De Glanville.

Referee: Luke Pearce.