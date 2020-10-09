Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Willis has won 43 turnovers in the Premiership during 2019-20, 24 more than any other player

Gallagher Premiership semi-final Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 10 October Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Radio Bristol, with live text and scores on the BBC Sport website Follow live text coverage from 13:00 BST on Saturday

Wasps have captain Joe Launchbury and influential flanker Jack Willis back for their Premiership semi-final tie against Bristol Bears.

The re-introduction of the pair are the only changes from the side which beat Exeter last weekend.

Bristol make four personnel changes from their victory over London Irish which secured a top-four spot.

Half-backs Callum Sheedy and Andy Uren start, while skipper Steve Luatua and Nathan Hughes come into the pack.

Max Malins moves from fly-half to full-back to accommodate the return of Sheedy, who received his first international call-up by Wales during the week.

Bristol were beaten 59-35 by Wasps at the Ricoh Arena in round 20 of the regular campaign in September, but Bears director of rugby Pat Lam has selected almost an entirely different side for Saturday's trip to Coventry.

Wasps target Twickenham return

Wasps have won the Premiership title on six previous occasions, last lifting the trophy in 2008.

Their most recent final appearance came in 2017, when they lost to Exeter 23-20 after extra time.

Bristol are taking part in the play-offs for the first time since 2007, and have never reached the Twickenham showpiece or won the league title.

Lam's side recorded their highest points tally in a regular top-flight season as they finished third in the table this year.

The winners will face either Exeter Chiefs or Bath in the Premiership final on Saturday, 24 October (18:00 BST).

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, J Willis, Young, Shields.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Alo, Gaskell, Barbeary, T Willis, Vellacott, Le Bourgeois.

Bristol: Malins; Morahan, Radradra, S Piutau, O'Conor; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Kloska, Y Thomas, Sinckler, Holmes, D Thomas, Randall, Bedlow, Leiua.