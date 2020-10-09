Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Adams scored his eighth try in nine games for the region in Cardiff Blues' opening weekend win at Zebre

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Connacht Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 10 Oct Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Wales prop Dillon Lewis returns to the starting line-up as Cardiff Blues make three changes for Saturday's Pro14 encounter against Connacht.

Hooker Kirby Myhill replaces the injured Liam Belcher.

The third change sees Olly Robinson return in the back row after Josh Turnbull was banned for three weeks following his red card in the opening 16-6 win at Zebre last weekend.

Robinson is at openside flanker, while James Botham moves to number eight.

Wales back-rower Josh Navidi remains on the sidelines with concussion.

Cardiff Blues' backs are unchanged from last Friday's victory in Italy.

"The performance and result out in Italy last week was really pleasing for us as a group, and everyone who featured showed their maturity and game management to get us over the line in tough conditions after the red card," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"As a group, we're all looking for consistency, and that starts this week. We won last week, but an important message throughout the week is that we're not content with that unless we back it up with another good performance this week.

"Connacht will have a similar mindset, after beating Glasgow Warriors in their first game last week. We have two sides who are looking to play an attractive brand of rugby so it should make for an entertaining spectacle."

Connacht make two changes from their 28-24 victory over Glasgow Warriors.

Eoghan Masterson starts at blindside flanker, with captain Jarrad Butler moving to number eight as Paul Boyle drops to the bench.

The other changes is at centre, with Sammy Arnold replacing Tom Farrell to partner Bundee Aki.

"We were very pleased to pick up the win last week and the way the squad took control of the game in the second half," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"That said, we are targeting two wins from these first two games so the job is only half done.

"Rodney Parade is a tough place to go but I have full confidence in the squad we have selected to go over and get the win."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Josh Adams, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Cory Hill (capt), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, James Botham.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Carre, Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith.

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Bundee Aki, Alex Wooton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Ultan Dillane, Paul Boyle, Stephen Kerins, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Craig Evans, Adam Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)