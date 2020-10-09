Gilroy recently played 80 minutes for Ulster 'A' against Leinster 'A'

Craig Gilroy says competition for places in the Ulster team is fierce as coach Dan McFarland "drives very high standards" at the Irish province.

Gilroy played in the defeat by Connacht when Pro14 action resumed on 23 August but made his first start since then in last week's home victory over Benetton.

"You just have to be that little bit better and put your best foot forward to get selected," said the Ulster wing.

"You have to take your chances and really put your hand up," he added.

Ulster have plenty of talent at their disposal in the wing department with Gilroy, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Jacob Stockdale and Matt Faddes all battling it out for starting berths.

"I was delighted to get back starting against Benetton. There is a lot of competition and you have to show Dan and the coaches that bit extra.

"If you want to play in this team you really have to stand out," explained the 10-times capped Ireland international.

Having seen off their Italian opposition in their opening game of the new Pro14 season, Ulster travel to take on an Ospreys side on Saturday who will be buoyed by their opening-day win away to Edinburgh.

Ulster's preparations for that encounter at the Liberty Stadium have been disrupted by the suspension of training after a senior player and an Academy player tested positive for Covid-19.

"They will take a lot of confidence from their first win on the road for some time. They were impressive against Edinburgh and will be a tough proposition at home," said Gilroy.

"They have their typical style of defence. They make two-man shots and try to hold you up so it's important for us not to get caught out there.

"We have to be consistent in how we play and create our own buzz."

Defence improving under Payne

In addition to being an attacking threat, Gilroy is aware of his defensive responsibilities, an area of his game which he feels has been further cultivated by his former team-mate Jared Payne, now defence coach at Ulster.

"Jared was a world class defender and he has taken that into his coaching role so well.

"Wing is one of the toughest places to defend - you are in so much space and you have so many important decisions to make.

"Jared is passing on a lot to the other guys and working with us, which I am finding really helpful. I've been doing wee drills with him to improve that area of my game.

"Last week I wanted to show on the pitch in a game what I'd been doing in the background, what I'd been working on in training."