In October 2019, Ioan Lloyd was 18 when he became the youngest player ever to appear for Bristol in the English Premiership

New Wales squad member Ioan Lloyd expects his first international camp to act as a learning curve.

The 19-year-old was one of seven uncapped players in Wayne Pivac's 38-man squad for the six-match programme in 2020.

"I'm just going to hopefully learn as much as possible," said Lloyd.

"There's so many big name players that I have watched for so long growing up so I just can't wait to get into the environment."

"I'm not expecting anything. I just want to go in and enjoy the experience and try to improve my game as much as possible."

Lloyd admits he was surprised by his inclusion which he discovered while training with his Bristol club side.

"I am proud but I know I am lucky as well," said Lloyd.

"I was ecstatic when I heard but shock was probably the first thing I felt.

"I rang my Dad as soon as I got the email, spoke to him for two minutes before I went into the gym. I had my watch connected to my phone which was in the changing room.

"I kept getting phone calls from my Mum but I could not text them back because my phone was in the changing room. I then got to speak to her and a few others after training.

"She was happy and I think proud. It is my biggest dream to be named in a Welsh squad and I have always made that obvious to her so she knew what it meant to me."

Lloyd was named in the Wales party alongside fellow Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy.

"It was more special getting to share that experience with Cal," said Lloyd.

"He's been a massive mentor for me this year and we have that connection from St Peters and Cardiff which is nice. He is a top lad and it is nice to share it with him."

Both players were brought up in Cardiff before travelling across the Severn Bridge for education with Sheedy going to Millfield and Lloyd attending Clifton College.

Welsh-speaking Lloyd signed for Bristol and has flourished under director of rugby Pat Lam.

"There's a great culture here and everybody's willing to work for each other," said Lloyd.

"My game has come on massively since starting with him (Lam), just with the amount of detail he puts into everything."

Lloyd and Sheedy are joined by Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell as Wales fly-half options. In fact, Patchell and Lloyd have both been involved in Cardiff-based junior rugby club Clwb Rygbi Ieuenctid Cymru Caerdydd (CRICC).

Lloyd has been used as a full-back and replacement at Bristol during a successful season while fly-half was where he played most of his junior rugby.

Lam sees him as a long-term number 10.

"I've always played fly-half and it is probably my first position but at the same time I'm happy to get out there anywhere," added Lloyd.

Before any thoughts can turn to a first Wales cap, there is unfinished Bristol business with the club hoping to win both the Premiership and the European Challenge Cup in a final on 16 October against Toulon.

"I'm fully focused on Bristol for the next few weeks and we still have a job to do," said Lloyd.

"We are looking to make a Premiership final and be successful there and try and win the Challenge Cup.

"So that's the target for the next few weeks."